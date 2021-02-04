Stock Alert: Aspira Women's Health Down 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) are losing over 15% on Thursday morning. The company said it priced $45 million offering of common stock.

AWH is currently trading at $7.41, down $1.38 or 15.70%, on the Nasdaq.

Aspira Women's Health, a bio-analytical based women's health company focused on gynecologic disease, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 6 million shares at $7.50 per share.

Aspira intends to use the proceeds for sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investing in additional key strategic hires, product portfolio expansion and research and development.

