Markets
AWH

Stock Alert: Aspira Women's Health Down 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) are losing over 15% on Thursday morning. The company said it priced $45 million offering of common stock.

AWH is currently trading at $7.41, down $1.38 or 15.70%, on the Nasdaq.

Aspira Women's Health, a bio-analytical based women's health company focused on gynecologic disease, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 6 million shares at $7.50 per share.

Aspira intends to use the proceeds for sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investing in additional key strategic hires, product portfolio expansion and research and development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More