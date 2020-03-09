Stock Alert: Aspen Technology Down 10%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of asset optimization software company, Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) are down more than 10% Monday morning to touch a new low of $91.12. The stock has been on a downtrend from its nearest peak in January end, losing nearly 35% since then.

Today, U.S. stocks are plunging as the oil prices crashed, combined with coronavirus epidemic spreading to more places.

The stock is currently trading at $92.02.

