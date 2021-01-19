Stock Alert: Aspen Aerogels New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN), a manufacturer of aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets, are rising more than 2 percent or $0.46 in Tuesday's morning trade at $20.76. Earlier, the stock hit a new 52-week high of $21.56 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday, with investors reacting positively to the latest earnings results from financial services giant Goldman Sachs and oil services giant Halliburton. Investors are also looking ahead to testimony from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who is due to appear before the Senate Finance Committee today.

Aspen Aerogels has traded in a range of $4.09 to $21.56 in the past 52 weeks.

