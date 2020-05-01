Markets
ASGN

Stock Alert: ASGN Jumps 15% After Q1 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) jumped more than 15% on Friday morning trade after the company reported a first-quarter profit and revenues that trumped Wall Street view.

ASGN is currently trading at $53.41, up $6.96 or 14.98%, on the Nasdaq.

Revenues for the quarter rose 7.2% to $990.5 million from $923.7 million last year.

Net income for the quarter was $43.8 million or $0.82 per share, up from $34.9 million or $0.66 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to $$1.08 per share from $0.93 per share a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.84 per share and revenues of $907.49 million for the quarter.

ASGN said it will not provide financial guidance for the second quarter because of the significant uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular