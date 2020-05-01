Stock Alert: ASGN Jumps 15% After Q1 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) jumped more than 15% on Friday morning trade after the company reported a first-quarter profit and revenues that trumped Wall Street view.

ASGN is currently trading at $53.41, up $6.96 or 14.98%, on the Nasdaq.

Revenues for the quarter rose 7.2% to $990.5 million from $923.7 million last year.

Net income for the quarter was $43.8 million or $0.82 per share, up from $34.9 million or $0.66 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to $$1.08 per share from $0.93 per share a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.84 per share and revenues of $907.49 million for the quarter.

ASGN said it will not provide financial guidance for the second quarter because of the significant uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

