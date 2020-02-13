Markets
Stock Alert: ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Shares Up; Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Consensus

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASGN Inc. (ASGN) closed Wednesday's trading session at $68.46, up 24 cents or 0.35%. The stock has been trading in a range of $50.33 - $72.66 in the past one year. Trading volume increased to 346K versus an average volume of 238K shares.

The company, on Feb. 12, reported Q4 net income of $39.3 million or $0.74 per share, down from $45.9 million or $0.86 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income increased to $68.3 million or $1.28 per share from $60.8 million or $1.14 per share last year. Revenues were $1.0 billion, up 10.3% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share and revenues of $1.03 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

For the first-quarter 2020, the company expects net income to be in the range of $42.3 million - $45.9 million or $0.79 - $0.86 per share; adjusted net income of $54.4 million - $58.1 million or $1.02 - $1.09 per share, and revenues of $990.0 million - $1.0 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for the first-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share on annual revenues of $998.61 million.

