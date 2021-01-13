Stock Alert: Asana Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Asana, Inc. (ASAN), a San Francisco, California-based work management platform for teams, are gaining almost 8 percent or $2.72 in Wednesday's morning trade at $37.70, after hitting a new 52-week high of $38.00.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Wednesday amid concerns about political uncertainty may weigh on the markets as House Democrats prepare to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a second time.

Wednesday, Asana said it has been honored with a "Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award" recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021 in the U.S. small and medium company category.

The company noted that the award recognizes it for its mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, career opportunities, and its commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its employees.

Asana has traded in a range of $20.57 to $38.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.