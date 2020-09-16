Stock Alert: Arrowhead Jumps 25% On Positive Results For Rare Genetic Liver Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) are currently gaining over 25% on Wednesday morning after the company reported positive interim results from a mid-stage trial of treatment for rare genetic liver disease.

ARWR is currently trading at $42.29, up $8.49 or 25.12%, on the Nasdaq.

Arrowhead announced positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results in four subjects from AROAAT2002.

AROAAT2002 is a phase 2 study of ARO-AAT, the company's second generation investigational RNA interference therapeutic being developed as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The company said, "the results show clear evidence of a meaningful pharmacodynamic effect by ARO-AAT, leading to improvements in relevant biomarkers, including substantial reductions in intra-hepatic mutant AAT protein, both Z-AAT monomer and Z-AAT polymer; improvements in liver stiffness based on FibroScan; and, a decrease in alanine aminotransferase and gamma-glutamyl transferase, both serum biomarkers of liver injury."

