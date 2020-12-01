Markets
ARLO

Stock Alert: Arlo Technologies Shares Spike

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) shares are gaining more than 35 percent on Tuesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcement on the day.

The shares have been moderately higher for the last several days and currently at $7.17, up 36.50 percent from the previous close of $5.26 on 11,866,350. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.20 to $7.75 on average volume of 866,431. On November 6, Arlo has reported a narrower net loss of $17.46 million compared to net loss of $29.26 million. Revenues were $110.23 million, up from $66.63 million in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARLO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular