Stock Alert: Arlo Technologies Shares Spike

(RTTNews) - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) shares are gaining more than 35 percent on Tuesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcement on the day.

The shares have been moderately higher for the last several days and currently at $7.17, up 36.50 percent from the previous close of $5.26 on 11,866,350. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.20 to $7.75 on average volume of 866,431. On November 6, Arlo has reported a narrower net loss of $17.46 million compared to net loss of $29.26 million. Revenues were $110.23 million, up from $66.63 million in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.