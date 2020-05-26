Stock Alert: Argenx Up 30% As Muscular Disorder Drug Meets Phase 3 Trial Goal

(RTTNews) - Shares of argenx SE (ARGX) jumped over 30% on Tuesday morning after the Dutch pharma company reported positive results for a late-stage trial of neuromuscular disorder drug.

ARGX is currently trading at $209.94, up $51.98 or 32.91%, on the Nasdaq.

The phase 3 trial of Argenx's efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients met its primary endpoint. Responders are defined as having at least a two-point improvement on the MG-ADL score for at least four consecutive weeks.

argenx plans to file for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by the year-end.

Efgartigimod is an antibody fragment designed to bind to neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), driving down levels of antibodies implicated in multiple autoimmune diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.