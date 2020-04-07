Stock Alert: Ares Commercial Real Estate Surges; To Pay Dividend

(RTTNews) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) shares are rising after the company confirmed the payment of the first-quarter dividend it announced in February.

On February 20, the company had recommended the dividend.

Today, the real estate firm said the dividend of $0.33 will be paid on April 15, to shareholders of record on March 31.

The shares gapped up on Tuesday morning and are currently at $6.43, up 27.08 percent from its previous close of $5.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.