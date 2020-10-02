Markets
ARQT

Stock Alert: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Falls 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) slipped nearly 15% on Friday morning. The company announced it has made a secondary offering with 4 million shares of its stock.

ARQT is currently trading at $23.63, up $4.00 or 14.46%, on the Nasdaq.

Westlake Village, California-based Arcutis, which focuses on skin treatments, plans to offer 4 million shares at offering price of $25.00 per share to raise $100 million in proceeds. In conjunction with the offering, the company will sell $35 million in stock to OrbiMed Advisors, an affiliate of one of its directors, in a private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARQT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular