Markets
RCUS

Stock Alert: Arcus Biosciences Hits New 52-week High On Stake Purchase Talks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) are surging almost $14 or 89 percent in Thursday's trading at $29.43, after touching a new 52-week high of $31.00 earlier in the day.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg had reported Wednesday that Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is looking for buying a stake in the Hayward, California-based cancer therapeutics company that has Alphabet Inc. as its largest shareholder. According to the report, Gilead and Arcus have held talks about Gilead buying a significant stake in the company and also possible development partnerships.

Arcus Biosciences' drug candidates include AB928, which is under phase Ib and phase II trials in multiple tumor types; AB154, under a phase II study in non-small cell lung cancer; and AB680 in a phase I trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC, among others.

The stock has traded in a range of $6.30 to $31.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCUS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular