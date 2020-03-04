Markets
Stock Alert: Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 17% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) are up $2.52 or 17.38% to $17.02 in the pre-market session today, after the company announced a partnership with Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) to develop a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for Singapore.

The company noted that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine would be based on its STARR technology and would take advantage of a unique platform developed at Duke-NUS allowing rapid screening of vaccines for effectiveness and safety.

COVID-19 belongs to a family of coronaviruses that could cause serious respiratory disease. Arcturus plans to apply its STARR Technology toward the development of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. The self-replicating RNA-based therapeutic vaccine triggers rapid and prolonged antigen expression within host cells resulting in protective immunity against infectious pathogens.

ARCT, which has been trading between $4.26 and $15.65 in the past one year, closed Tuesday's trade at $14.50, up 40 cents or 2.84%.

