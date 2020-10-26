Stock Alert: Arcturus Gains 6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are gaining on Monday morning, in spite of no announcement by the company to influence the stock.

Currently, the shares are at $52.50, up 6.34 percent from its previous close of $49.37. Shares have traded in a range of $8.51 to $66.24 on average volume of 688,600.

In early October, the clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company had announced the completion of the first three dose escalation cohorts in its phase 1 study of ARCT-810 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase deficiency.

