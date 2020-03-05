Stock Alert: ARCT Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) touched a new 52-week high of $18.75 on March 4, following the announcement of the company's partnership with Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) to develop a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for Singapore.

Arcturus noted that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine would be based on its STARR technology and would take advantage of a unique platform developed at Duke-NUS allowing rapid screening of vaccines for effectiveness and safety.

COVID-19 belongs to a family of coronaviruses that could cause serious respiratory disease. Arcturus plans to apply its STARR Technology toward the development of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. The self-replicating RNA-based therapeutic vaccine triggers rapid and prolonged antigen expression within host cells resulting in protective immunity against infectious pathogens.

ARCT, which has been trading between $4.26 and $18.75 in the past one year, closed Wednesday's trading session at $16.78, up $2.28 or 15.72%. Trading volume soared to 1.37 million versus an average volume of 102K shares.

