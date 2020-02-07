Stock Alert: Aramark Drops Nearly 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of food service, facilities, and uniform services provider Aramark (ARMK) declined $1.63 or 3.79% on Thursday while continuing its downtrend that started in late-January, after hitting 52-week high of $47.22. The stock closed the day's trade at $41.39, nearly 13% down from its recent peak.

Aramark reported first-quarter results on February 4, 2020.

Net income was $145.76 million or $0.57 per share down from $250.68 million or $0.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago. In the year-ago quarter, the company had recorded a gain of $157.3 million from the sale of the Healthcare Technologies business.

Adjusted EPS was $0.62, flat with last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.61.

Revenue of $4.3 billion for the quarter, also was 0.3% down year-over-year.

