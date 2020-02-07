Markets
ARMK

Stock Alert: Aramark Drops Nearly 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of food service, facilities, and uniform services provider Aramark (ARMK) declined $1.63 or 3.79% on Thursday while continuing its downtrend that started in late-January, after hitting 52-week high of $47.22. The stock closed the day's trade at $41.39, nearly 13% down from its recent peak.

Aramark reported first-quarter results on February 4, 2020.

Net income was $145.76 million or $0.57 per share down from $250.68 million or $0.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago. In the year-ago quarter, the company had recorded a gain of $157.3 million from the sale of the Healthcare Technologies business.

Adjusted EPS was $0.62, flat with last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.61.

Revenue of $4.3 billion for the quarter, also was 0.3% down year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARMK

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular