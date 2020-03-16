Stock Alert: Apyx Medical

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), a medical device company focused on cosmetic and surgical markets is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results today, March 16, after market close.

In January, Apyx Medical had reported its fourth-quarter preliminary revenue of $8.1 million to $8.3 million, up approximately 36% to 41% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for its Helium Plasma Technology products. On average 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters see revenue of $7.86 million.

The Street expects the company to report a loss of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Apyx Medical shares was up $0.88 or 18.88% on March 13, before closing at $5.54. The stock has been trading in a range of $3.55- $8.59 in the past one year.

