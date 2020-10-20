Stock Alert: Aptinyx Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging almost 55 percent or $2.00 in Tuesday's morning trade at $5.66, after touching a new 52-week high of $6.47.

Monday, Aptinyx announced positive results from a phase II study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. In the study, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy results as well as a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile.

The company said that based on these results, it expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.

Aptinyx has traded in a range of $1.60 to $6.47 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.