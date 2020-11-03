Markets
APVO

Stock Alert: Aptevo Jumps 15% On Positive Data In Blood Cancer Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) are gaining over 15% on Tuesday morning after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced first complete remission in ongoing Phase 1 trial for blood cancer.

APVO is currently trading at $7.30, up $1.00 or 15.87%, on the Nasdaq.

Aptevo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR platform, announced that, based on preliminary data, a patient in cohort 6 of ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial has shown complete remission.

APVO436 is a novel anti-CD123 x anti-CD3 targeted investigational bispecific antibody therapy being evaluated for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells. Myelodysplastic syndrome are a group of disorders caused when something disrupts the production of blood cells.

According to Webmd, complete remission means that tests, physical exams, and scans show that all signs of your cancer are gone. Some doctors also refer to complete remission as "no evidence of disease. That doesn't mean you are cured.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APVO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular