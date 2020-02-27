Stock Alert: APT Shares Spike On Increasing N-95 Face Mask Demand

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) are soaring above 50% in the pre-market today, thanks to a significant increase in customer demand resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus. The stock has been trading between $3.20 and $13.45 in the past one year.

The company, today, said it ramped up the production of its N-95 face mask, which is manufactured by APT in the United States with material sourced domestically, in response to a significant increase in customer demand resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.