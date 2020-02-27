Markets
APT

Stock Alert: APT Shares Spike On Increasing N-95 Face Mask Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) are soaring above 50% in the pre-market today, thanks to a significant increase in customer demand resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus. The stock has been trading between $3.20 and $13.45 in the past one year.

The company, today, said it ramped up the production of its N-95 face mask, which is manufactured by APT in the United States with material sourced domestically, in response to a significant increase in customer demand resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular