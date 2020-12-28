Stock Alert: Aprea Tanks 80% After Blood Cancer Drug Trial Fails To Meet Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) are currently plunging nearly 80% after the biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapy said a late-stage trial of blood cancer drug failed to meet primary endpoint.

APRE is currently trading at $5.69, down $19.40 or 77.32% on Nasdaq.

Aprea Therapeutics announced results of the primary data cut from its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eprenetapopt with azacitidine versus AZA alone in TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of complete remission rate.

