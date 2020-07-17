Stock Alert: Applied DNA Sciences Jumps 50% On Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) are surging more than 50 percent or $4.51 in Friday's morning trade at $13.50 after the company reported positive preclinical results from its LineaDNA vaccine candidates for COVID-19.

Friday, Applied DNA Sciences said that linear-DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development by its partner Takis Biotech and manufactured by the company yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses of linear DNA, raising the potential of effective dosing empowering global utility.

"We are pleased to report that all five LineaDNA vaccine candidates provoked seroconversion in mice with all animals producing IgG against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein by Day 14 and significantly enhanced responses by Day 38," said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA.

The company said it looked forward to supporting further studies by Takis with a goal of entering human trials in early Autumn.

Applied DNA Sciences has traded in a range of $2.52 to 19.69 in the past 52 weeks.

