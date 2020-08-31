Stock Alert: Apple Up After 4-1 Stock-Split

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) are currently up 1.60% on Monday morning, after its previously announced 4-for-1 stock split become official with the opening bell.

The company had closed Friday's regular trading at $499.23, the split-adjusted close is $124.81. The stock is currently trading at $126.80, up $1.99 or 1.60%, on the Nasdaq.

Apple shares have gained over 70% this year. Earlier this month, the tech company became the first US company to breach the $2 trillion market cap mark.

Apple expects the stock split will make its shares "more accessible to a broader base of investors." Apple shareholders as of August 24 will now own four shares for every one they held prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.