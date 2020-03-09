Stock Alert: Apple Down 6% As New IPhone Faces Delay

(RTTNews) - Shares of tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) are currently down over 6% on Monday morning trade.

A report from DigiTimes claim that Apple's next flagship smartphone, iPhone 12, which will feature 5G tech, could be delayed until October.

According to the report, the tech giant's restriction on its engineers from traveling to Asia amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has affected the development of its next-generation iPhone.

The report says that Apple has extended the deadline by one month to the end of April for the removal travel restrictions, which prevents its engineers from making trips to Asia to test the new iPhone.

Meanwhile, data from China shows that Apple sold fewer than half a million smartphones in the country in February, hit largely by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shipments of Apple devices slumped to 494,000, from 1.27 million in February 2019. In January, their shipments were just over 2 million.

Chinese authorities had placed restrictions on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, during the Lunar New Year festival shopping period. Most of the restrictions are still in place.

U.S. indexes are down Monday morning hit largely by ongoing coronavirus outbreak and as well as the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

AAPL is currently trading at $271.18, down $17.85 or 6.18%, on the Nasdaq.

