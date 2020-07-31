Stock Alert: Apple 6% Higher On Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) are up more than 6% Friday morning on upbeat third-quarter results. The stock touched a new high of $412 this morning.

Earnings per share for the third quarter were $2.58, up 18 percent from the last year.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter, driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services.

Apple's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share to be payable on August 13 to shareholders of record on August 10.

The Board also has approved a four-for-one stock split and each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24 will get additional three shares and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31.

