Stock Alert: Aon Gains 4% On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of professional services firm Aon plc (AON) are climbing more than 4% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders in the first quarter increased to $913 million, or $4.00 per share, from $772 million, or $3.29 per share, in the prior year period.

Earnings, on adjusted basis were $4.28 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $4.05 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 10% to $3.5 billion. The consensus estimate was for $3.35 billion.

AON, touched a new high of $251.25 this morning, before slipping to trade at $249.73, currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.