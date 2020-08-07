Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Up 45%

(RTTNews) - Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are up over 45% on Friday morning.

The biotechnology company announced that it has been validating the approved COVID-19 antibody test, which has received the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization, for commercial use in its San Jose, California lab since the second quarter of 2020, with expected validation completion in the second half of 2020.

ANPC is currently trading at $8.01, up $2.52 or 45.90%, on the Nasdaq.

