Markets
ANPC

Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Up 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are gaining over 16% on Monday morning after the biotech company announced that its investee company in China received COVID-19 nucleic acid test certification.

ANPC is currently trading at $3.73, up $0.52 or 16.1994%, on the Nasdaq.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a biotechnology company with operations in China and the US, said that its investee company in China, Jiangsu AnPac Health Management Co., Ltd., qualified for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in the first half of 2020 and received certification from the regulatory authority on October 17, 2020 for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests.

Recently, AnPac Bio and Jiangsu AnPac have signed an agreement to develop and qualify new COVID-19 test technologies and products, and carry out evaluations at Jiangsu AnPac's medical lab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular