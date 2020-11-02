Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are gaining over 16% on Monday morning after the biotech company announced that its investee company in China received COVID-19 nucleic acid test certification.

ANPC is currently trading at $3.73, up $0.52 or 16.1994%, on the Nasdaq.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a biotechnology company with operations in China and the US, said that its investee company in China, Jiangsu AnPac Health Management Co., Ltd., qualified for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in the first half of 2020 and received certification from the regulatory authority on October 17, 2020 for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests.

Recently, AnPac Bio and Jiangsu AnPac have signed an agreement to develop and qualify new COVID-19 test technologies and products, and carry out evaluations at Jiangsu AnPac's medical lab.

