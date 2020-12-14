Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Jumps 83%

(RTTNews) - Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC), a biotechnology company, are surging almost 83 percent or $3.49 in Monday's morning trade at $7.71.

Monday, AnPac Bio-Medical Science said it has made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases. The company recently completed a prospective large population screening of over 110,000 individuals using its Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology. The follow-up study involved over 13,000 individuals assessed with high cancer risk, medium cancer risk and low cancer risk using the CDA technology.

Initial results indicated that AnPac Bio's CDA technology is capable of providing meaningful information while also screening out pre-cancer diseases. Over 20 types of pre-cancer diseases were diagnosed following initial screening utilizing CDA technology and subsequent confirmation by hospital or physical testing center health check-ups.

AnPac Bio-Medical has traded in a range of $3.15 to $12.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.