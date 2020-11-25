Markets
Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Gains On Test Volume, Optimistic Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of biotechnology company AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are surging more than 90% Wednesday morning after the company reported strong demand for its cancer screening tests and set a record in paid test volume in the third quarter.

For FY20, the company sees revenue growth of 100% to $3 million to $3.3 million. Average selling price (ASP) of its cancer screening test in 2020 is expected to increase year-over-year contributing to a higher revenue growth forecast.

The Company plans to release its full year results in early March 2021.

ANPC is currently trading at $6.77. It has traded in the range of $3.15- $12.18 in the past 52 weeks.

