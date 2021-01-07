Markets
ANGO

Stock Alert: AngioDynamics Rising On Upbeat Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) are rising more than 10% Thursday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per share in the second quarter compared with net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, earnings of $0.01 per share in the quarter beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters for a loss of $0.02 per share.

Net sales for the second quarter increased 4% year-over-year to $72.8 million. The consensus estimate was for $67.35 million.

"In the second half of the year, we expect ongoing COVID-related headwinds as well as typical third-quarter seasonality, which is contemplated in our full-year guidance. We are excited about the planned launch of our multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device in calendar 2021," said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc.

ANGO, currently at $17.94, touched a new high of $19.52 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular