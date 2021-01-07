Stock Alert: AngioDynamics Rising On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) are rising more than 10% Thursday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per share in the second quarter compared with net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, earnings of $0.01 per share in the quarter beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters for a loss of $0.02 per share.

Net sales for the second quarter increased 4% year-over-year to $72.8 million. The consensus estimate was for $67.35 million.

"In the second half of the year, we expect ongoing COVID-related headwinds as well as typical third-quarter seasonality, which is contemplated in our full-year guidance. We are excited about the planned launch of our multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device in calendar 2021," said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc.

ANGO, currently at $17.94, touched a new high of $19.52 this morning.

