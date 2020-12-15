Markets
Stock Alert: Anchiano Therapeutics Soars 130% On Merger Deal With Chemomab

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) are currently soaring 130% after the preclinical biopharmaceutical company announced a merger deal with clinical-stage biotech company Chemomab Ltd.

Anchiano Therapeutics and Chemomab, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Chemomab would become the majority holders of the combined company.

The proposed merger will create a public company focused on advancing Chemomab's lead product, CM-101.

