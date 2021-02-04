Markets
Stock Alert: Anavex Life Sciences Spikes

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) shares are rising more than 165 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a rally. There has been no specific corporate announcement from the company on Thursday.

Currently, AVXL shares are trading at $23.52, up 126.59 percent from the previous close of $10.38 on a volume of 40,829,755. The shares have traded in a range of $2.20-$28.67 on average volume of 1,575,043.

The shares have been on a bullish mode for the last several days, reaching an all-time high, on encouraging data for its differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system diseases.

