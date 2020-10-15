Stock Alert: Anavex Life Sciences Jumps 16%

Markets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Share of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) are gaining over 16% on Thursday morning after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced results from Phase 2 study of Anavex 2-73 in patients with Parkinson disease.

AVXL is currently trading at $5.07, up $0.73 or 16.84%, on the Nasdaq.

Anavex Life Sciences announced results from the proof of concept Phase 2 controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia.

The study found that ANAVEX 2-73 was safe and well tolerated in oral doses up to 50 mg once daily. The results show clinically meaningful, dose-dependent, and statistically significant improvements in the Cognitive Drug Research computerized assessment system analysis. The study confirmed the precision medicine approach of targeting SIGMAR1 as a genetic biomarker of response to ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine).

