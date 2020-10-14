Stock Alert: AnaptysBio Climbs On Positive Data On Its Drug Candidate

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) are rising more than 28% Wednesday morning after announcing positive topline data from the phase II study of its drug candidate imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.

Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a chronic, life-threatening, rare inflammatory disease with no approved therapies.

Interim data from the phase II study of imsidolimab in GPP, dubbed Gallop showed that 6 of 8 patients achieved primary endpoint of improvement in the clinical global impression scale (CGI) on Day 29, with rapid reduction of skin pustules by 60% on Day 8 and 94% clearance on Day 29.

Topline data from the phase II study of imsidolimab in Palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) dubbed Poplar are anticipated in the first quarter of 2021.

Worldwide registry of GPP and PPP patients, named Radiance, is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

ANB stock is currently trading at $22.90. It has been trading in the range of $10- $39.48 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.