Stock Alert: Anaplan Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of web-based enterprise platform for business planning, Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) are climbing more than 5% Tuesday morning at $47.25. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

We have alerted about this stock on April 27, 2020, when it was trading at $40.45.

Anaplan shares have gained more than 80% from its 52 week low of $26.04 hit early April. It has recorded a 52-week high of $63.71 in February this year.

The company is expected to report its first-quarter results on May 26, 2020. The Street expects the company to report a loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $101.08 million in the first quarter.

