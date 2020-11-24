Markets
PLAN

Stock Alert: Anaplan Rises On Quarterly Results, Improved Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) are rising more than 6% on Tuesday morning on better-than-expected third quarter results. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The stock touched a new high of $69.50 this morning.

Anaplan provided planning and performance management platform for smart businesses.

Loss per share in the third quarter was $0.26, flat compared to the third quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis loss per share was 0.05 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.1 loss per share.

Total revenue for the quarter was $114.9 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year. The consensus estimate was for $109.74 million.

For the fourth-quarter, total revenue is expected to be between $118.5 and $119.5 million. Analysts see earnings of $118.42 million for the period.

The company has raised its full-year outlook to the range of $444 to $445 million from $437 million to $439 million provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $438.63 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular