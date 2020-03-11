Stock Alert: Anaplan Loses More Than 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Anaplan Inc (PLAN), a cloud-based connected planning platform, are currently losing more than 3 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday at $39.40 despite the absence of any company-specific news.

At one point in the morning trade, the stock was losing almost 5 percent at $38.67. It has traded in a range of $33.59 to $63.71 in the past 52 weeks.

U.S. stocks are sharply lower in another volatile session on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus measures to address the economic growth following the outbreak of coronavirus.

President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

In late February, Anaplan had reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that slightly widened from a year ago, while loss per share was almost flat with last year's. The company also announced that its Chief Growth Officer Mark Anderson would step down and it has no plans to backfill this position.

