Stock Alert: Anaplan Loses 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN), a California-based provider of cloud-based connected planning platform, are tumbling almost 6 percent or $4.19 in Friday's morning trade at $66.89 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Despite prolonged negotiations, Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over issues such as aid for state as well as local governments and unemployment assistance.

Anaplan has traded in a range of $26.04 to $73.05 in the past 52 weeks.

