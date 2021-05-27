Markets
PLAN

Stock Alert: Anaplan Down 15% After Reporting Wider Q1 Net Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade as the company reported first-quarter net loss that widened from the prior year.

The cloud-native enterprise SaaS company reported first-quarter net loss of $51.49 million or $0.36 per share, wider than net loss of $39.60 million or $0.29 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $0.10 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 25 percent to $129.83 million from $103.84 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects total revenue in a range of $133.5 - $134.5 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenue in a range of $555-$560 million, while its earlier projection was between $550 and $555 million. Further, Anaplan announced the step down of its Chief Financial Officer David H. Morton, Jr.

Currently, shares are at $48.14, down 15.53 percent from the previous close of $56.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular