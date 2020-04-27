Markets
PLAN

Stock Alert: Anaplan Ascends 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of web-based enterprise platform for business planning, Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) are climbing more than 3% Monday morning at $40.45. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

Anaplan shares have gained more than 50% from its 52 week low of $26.04 hit early this month. It has recorded a 52-week high of $63.71 in February this year.

Anaplan is expected to report its first-quarter results on May 26, 2020. The Street expects earnings of $0.14 loss per share on revenue of$101.08 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular