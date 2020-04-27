Stock Alert: Anaplan Ascends 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of web-based enterprise platform for business planning, Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) are climbing more than 3% Monday morning at $40.45. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

Anaplan shares have gained more than 50% from its 52 week low of $26.04 hit early this month. It has recorded a 52-week high of $63.71 in February this year.

Anaplan is expected to report its first-quarter results on May 26, 2020. The Street expects earnings of $0.14 loss per share on revenue of$101.08 million.

