Markets
AMPG

Stock Alert: AmpliTech Group Up 18% On Major Orders

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Friday morning after the company announced the receipt of over $500,000 of orders from a major Fortune 100 defense contractor and a major satellite and cable TV broadcaster.

The shares of the manufacturer of RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets have been on positive trend since mid-February.

Currently, shares are at $12.89, up 18.80 percent from the previous close of $10.85 on a volume of 3,655,060. The shares have traded in a range of $6.00-$19.80 on average volume of 347,948.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular