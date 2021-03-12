Stock Alert: AmpliTech Group Up 18% On Major Orders

(RTTNews) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Friday morning after the company announced the receipt of over $500,000 of orders from a major Fortune 100 defense contractor and a major satellite and cable TV broadcaster.

The shares of the manufacturer of RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets have been on positive trend since mid-February.

Currently, shares are at $12.89, up 18.80 percent from the previous close of $10.85 on a volume of 3,655,060. The shares have traded in a range of $6.00-$19.80 on average volume of 347,948.

