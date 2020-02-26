Markets
Stock Alert: Amneal Pharma Slides On Wider Quarterly Loss

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) shares are trading significantly lower as it reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter.

AMRX opened at $4.61, below its previous close of $4.76. The shares are currently trading at $4.09, down 13.9706 percent. The company reported fourth quarter net loss of $32.128 million compared with $8.768 million loss in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.23, wider than loss of $0.07 in the previous year. Net revenue for the quarter declined to $397.33 million from $497.53 million in the prior year. For the full year 2020, the company expects revenue in a range of $1.875 - $1.975 billion.

