Stock Alert: Amkor Near Its 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor packaging and test services provider Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning at $13.25, close to its 52-week high of $15.24.

Amkor is scheduled to report its second-quarter results today after the market closes.

In April, the company had provided second-quarter sales outlook between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $1.05 billion.

The company's earnings outlook is between loss of $0.13 per share and earnings of $0.08 per share. The consensus estimate is for $0.03 loss.

