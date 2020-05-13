Stock Alert: Amex Slips More Than 3%

Markets
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade, after gapping down at the open. Currently, the shares are 3.67 percent down from its previous close of $83.14, trading at $80.11.

The decline of the stock is reflecting in Dow index's drop. Amex, an American multinational financial services corporation, has been on a bearish trend for the last few days, trading below its 200-day moving average. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $67.00-$138.13 on average volume of 7,850,634.

