Stock Alert: America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) touched a new 52-week high of $127.64 on strong Q3 results.

The automotive retailer, on Feb. 19, reported Q3 net income of $12.7 million, or $1.83 per share versus $10.9 million, or $1.55 per share in the prior year quarter. Revenues rose to $187 million from $161 million last year; current quarter includes same store revenue increase of 15.1%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue $171.47 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

The stock has been trading between $80.40 and $127.64 in the past one year. We alerted readers to this stock on February 10, 2019, since then the shares have rallied 10.5%. Read more...

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.