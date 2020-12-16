Stock Alert: American Outdoor Jumps 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) are currently gaining over 16% as the outdoor sports products retailer reported profit for second-quarter results, and the annual earnings outlook is better than the Street view.

AOUT is currently trading at $18.38, up $2.54 or 16.04%, on the Nasdaq.

Second-quarter net income was $7.3 million or $0.52 per share, compared with a net loss of $393,000 or $0.03 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.77 per share, compared to $0.20 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Second-quarter sales rose 65.7% to $79.1 million from $47.7 million, driven primarily by increases in both e-commerce and traditional sales channels. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $61 million.

Looking forward to full year 2021, American Outdoor expects revenues of $235 million to $245 million and adjusted earnings of $1.49 to $1.67 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.91 per share on revenues of $209.98 million.

