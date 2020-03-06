Stock Alert: American Outdoor Brands Down 38%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) are tanking more than 38% after the firearm maker's third-quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates. Fourth-quarter and full-year outlook also remains lower than the Street estimates.

Third-quarter net income was $5.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the comparable quarter last year. Excluding items, EPS was $0.13 compared with $0.16 last year. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.23 per share.

Quarterly net sales edged up to $166.7 million from $162.0 million for the third quarter last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $205 million - $215 million and EPS of $0.33- $0.37. Analysts see earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected in the range of $650 million - $660 million and EPS in the range of $0.58- $0.62. The consensus estimate for EPS is at $0.81 on revenue of $689.65 million.

During the last 52-weeks, AOBC has traded in the range of $5.41- $11.43 and is currently at $6.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.