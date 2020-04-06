Stock Alert: American Express Up 10%

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are climbing. It offered one million Hilton hotel rooms to U.S. frontline healthcare workers to tackle the coronavirus epidemic. The partnership will offer doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical staff to sleep and self isolate between April 13 and end of May. The shares gapped up at $76.00 on Monday, and are currently at $81.22, up 10.33 percent from the previous close of $73.60.

