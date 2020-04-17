Stock Alert: American Express Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Express Co. (AXP) are rising more than 5 percent or $4.35 in Friday's morning trade at $85.70. The stock has traded in a range of $67.00 to $138.13 in the past 52 weeks.

U.S. stocks are rising on Friday amid a report of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Health-care publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said that in April, it pre-sold $1 billion worth of points in its Hilton Honors loyalty program to American Express. The hotel company will use the proceeds from the Hilton Honors points sale for working capital, general corporate and other purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.